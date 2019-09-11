Economy
73% Indians feel country on right track: Survey
Updated : September 11, 2019 08:15 AM IST
India has bucked the global trend of pessimism, where at least 58 percent of global citizens feel their country is on the wrong track.
According to the survey report, unemployment is the topmost worry of Indians in the past few rounds
The top five issues worrying Indians are unemployment (46 percent), crime and violence (37 percent), financial and political corruption (34 percent), Terrorism (29 percent) and poverty and social Inequality (28 percent).
