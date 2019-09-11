73% Indians feel country on right track: Survey

At least 73 percent Indians feel that India is heading in the right direction, a 3 percent climb from last round (in June), revealed the survey by market research firm Ipsos in its monthly survey christened What Worries the World.

India has bucked the global trend of pessimism, where at least 58 percent of global citizens feel their country is on the wrong track. Further, of the 27 markets covered in the survey, at least 23 feel pessimistic and feel they are on the wrong track.

"Indians are highly optimistic about the direction in which India is heading (we see a further surge of 3 percent over previous month), at the same time, unemployment has appeared like a bolt from the blue and sits at the top of all worries for Indians," Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India said in a statement.

"There is also concern for crime and violence, financial and political corruption (though it has dropped by 5 percent over previous month), terrorism (which too has receded by 2 percent) and poverty and social inequality (which too has decreased by 1 percent). Job creation needs to be the top most priority of the government," he added.

According to the survey report, unemployment is the topmost worry of Indians in the past few rounds, unemployment has never appeared in the top worries of Indians.