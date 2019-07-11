In association with
70-year-old New York-based Indian art gallery owner charged with smuggling $143 million in antiquities

Updated : July 11, 2019 01:17 PM IST

Authorities described the case as one of the largest of its kind, saying the conspiracy began more than three decades ago and involved more than 2,600 recovered artefacts, including statues and ancient masterworks.
Kapoor, 70, owned the Art of the Past gallery on Manhattan's Upper East Side, which authorities raided in early 2012.
Prosecutors said Kapoor had the items cleaned and repaired to remove any damage from illegal excavation, and then illegally exported them to the United States from their countries of origin.
