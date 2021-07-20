6.66 lakh direct, indirect jobs generated by 22 operational mega food parks: Govt

The government on Tuesday said about 6.66 lakh direct and indirect jobs have been generated by 22 operational mega food parks. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said as per the Mega Food Park Scheme Guidelines, each park on being fully operational, would create direct and indirect employment for about 5,000 persons.

However, the actual configuration of a project may vary depending upon the business plan. The ministry has accorded final approval to 38 mega food parks and in-principle approval to 3 such parks under the Mega Food Park Scheme.

"About 6,66,000 direct and indirect employment have been generated by the 22 operational Mega Food Parks," he said. The ministry has been implementing Mega Food Park Scheme to create modern infrastructure for the food processing sector. The proposals under scheme for setting up of mega food parks are invited through Expressions of Interest.

Patel said the ministry has been implementing a central sector umbrella scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for overall development of the food processing sector.