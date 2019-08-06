65% of millenials in India would consider new jobs to get more of this—and it’s not salary

When it comes to jobs, younger workers are looking for more than just money. And employers should pay attention.

According to a recent survey by the employment website TimesJobs, when considering new jobs, 65 percent of its largely millennial user base said they would prefer future career growth prospects, as compared to salary (17 percent) or other factors.

​Millennials fundamentally think about jobs as opportunities to learn and grow. Their strong desire for development is, perhaps, the greatest differentiator between them and all other generations in the workplace.

The TimesJobs survey of 1,427 freshers and millennials revealed that about 70 percent of them want to continue with their present job for another year at least. About 85 percent surveyed professionals said that they found their work meaningful and described themselves ‘happy’ with the present work.

“This clearly indicates that the millennials pick and choose their jobs thoughtfully according to their interest and future prospects. These findings break the stereotypes associated with the millennials and show a different side of their psyche," Sanjay Goyal, Business Head at TimesJobs and TechGig, said in a statement.

9 to 5 jobs v/s flexi-timing

When asked about working in fixed working hours or flexi-time, about 65 percent respondents said they would prefer work that allows flexi-timing.

Source: TimesJobs

Reasons for choosing a full-time job

TimesJobs survey asked the millennials about the factors that they would consider when choosing a job. About 65 percent cited career growth opportunities over other factors as fixed salary (17 percent) and fixed working hours (11 percent). This breaks another myth that salary overweighs other factors for the millennials. It also emphasises that the millennials are a future-focused generation.

Source: TimesJobs

Drawbacks of working full time

The millennials were asked about the factors that disappoint them the most. Most (55 percent) said that they often had to sacrifice personal time for work, followed by professionals who said that personal achievements and talent is often sidelined at work. About 10 percent stated that they had to unwillingly comply with others and that was a big put off.