65% of millenials in India would consider new jobs to get more of this—and it’s not salary

Updated : August 06, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Millennials fundamentally think about jobs as opportunities to learn and grow.
The TimesJobs survey of 1,427 freshers and millennials revealed that about 70 percent of them want to continue with their present job for another year at least.
About 85 percent surveyed professionals said that they found their work meaningful and described themselves ‘happy’ with the present work.
