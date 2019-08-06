65% of millenials in India would consider new jobs to get more of this—and it’s not salary
Updated : August 06, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Millennials fundamentally think about jobs as opportunities to learn and grow.
The TimesJobs survey of 1,427 freshers and millennials revealed that about 70 percent of them want to continue with their present job for another year at least.
About 85 percent surveyed professionals said that they found their work meaningful and described themselves ‘happy’ with the present work.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more