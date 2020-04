Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fired the liquidity cannon once again to help banks and NBFCs, when it cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps). There is additional TLTRO of Rs 50,000 crore to help NBFCs. Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC shares her take on the RBI's announcements last week.

“These are great steps. Even the first phase that we saw on March 27 and then from last week - together they are a very important package that we have seen from the central bank. Everything that they have done helps, liquidity to NBFCs, incentivising bank lending by reducing reverse repo, helping state finances temporarily by increasing WMA and all the easing of regulatory norms, the standstill on non-performing asset (NPA) tagging help," she said.

"But I want to add that this is just phase-II and we will see more from here. The reason more is needed is because the economic cost that we are staring at – when we were through a full national lockdown from about March 20 to April 20 then 65 percent of the economy was getting impacted and the loss was about 5.4 percent of GVA we were losing every month. Right now we have opened up partially, there is lot of confusion but once we settle down then still 45 percent of the economy will get impacted and we could continue to see a loss of about 4 percent of GVA even when we have partially opened up,” she stressed.