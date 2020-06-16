  • SENSEX
63% of enterprise professionals think their employers will be better off 1 year from now, according to Linkedin index

Updated : June 16, 2020 04:20 PM IST

Findings further show that 41 percent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next six months.
Findings also show that 52 percent of healthcare, 48 percent of corporate services and 41 percent of manufacturing professionals anticipate a decrease in investments in the next six months.
Findings also show India’s consistent focus on upskilling as 67 percent of the Indian workforce state that they will continue to increase time spent online learning.
