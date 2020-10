In a year of drastic shifts and constant uncertainty, what enthuses the GenZ or millennials? Spotify has released a report that indicates what millennials want. CULTURE NEXT - Spotify’s Global Culture & Trends Report is a study that deep dives into the emerging cultural trends from Millennials and Gen Zs in India.

The interesting aspect of this report is that it highlights social and cultural infusion points of opportunities for advertisers and marketers to tap into, in order to build deeper and richer connections with the incoming generation - all through the power of audio, and more.

As per the findings of the study, largely younger audiences Gen Zs (who fall within the age bracket of 15-25 years) and millennials (whose ages range from 26-40) changed the way in which they lived their lives. “There is also a vacuum of trust. This mistrust is on large institutions,” says Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify adding how 61 percent of Indian GenZ mistrusts any large establishment and this number is 20 percent higher than the global average.

According to this report, a sizeable 93 percent of millennials in India said that they love understanding how ideas are born, and that doing so makes them feel a part of the creative process. Brands can definitely try and resonate with this audience by supporting and speaking to their creator mindset.

The report also indicates GenZ wants brands to increase transparency in their business practices to show their communities what they stand for.

According to the study, 45 percent of Indian millennials and GenZs listen to at least 5 genres regularly which is very similar to the global average. “Their cultural influences can come in from anywhere, including K-Pop,” adds Kolady.