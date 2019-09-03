60 students to witness landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi at ISRO

India's first moon lander -- Vikram -- on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of the two de-orbital operations. Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1.30 a.m. to 2.30 a.m.

The landing will be witnessed by 60 young minds, sitting in the control room of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru along with the Prime Minister and other scientists.

ISRO had conducted a 'Space Quiz' for students from the eighth to the tenth standard. The child with the most number of correct answers in 10 minutes emerged the winner.



Nishtha Sharma and Arnav Saini from Haryana.



Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya



Mridula Kumari from Jharkhand



Chinmaya Choudhary from Odisha



Rashi Verma from Delhi





Here’s a quick snapshot of all the support that is pouring in for #Chandrayaan2 as it nears its destination! We thank each and every one of you for the faith you have shown in us and for inspiring us to reach ever-higher, always! #ISRO pic.twitter.com/4yPW84flkk

— ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2019

An ISRO’s letter to Delhi student Manogya Singh Suyansh stated, “ISRO has great pleasure in informing that you have been selected to watch the historical Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on the early hours of September 07, 2019 at the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. You are requested to reach Bengaluru by 1400 hrs on Friday, September 06, 2019 along with one parent/guardian.”

On July 22, the Rs 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style launch.