60 students to witness landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi at ISRO
Updated : September 03, 2019 11:44 AM IST
Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1.30 a.m. to 2.30 a.m.
The landing will be witnessed by 60 young minds, sitting in the control room of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru along with the Prime Minister and other scientists.
