60% employees are ready to take a pay cut for better office culture and work-life balance

Are you one of those employees who likes their work (or maybe not) but are not happy with the work culture at your office? You are certainly not alone, as the Great Resignation, or Great Attrition, phenomenon has confirmed. But will you opt for a lower salary, provided you’re assured of better well-being?

A report by recruitment agency Michael Page suggests that 61 percent of people surveyed in India say they are willing to sacrifice salary, bonuses, or promotion for impro ed well-being, mental health, and happiness.

Moreover, not only is the attrition rate going to remain high this year, but also, resignations are only going to intensify. And money is not the only reason why people are quitting, the report claimed. It’s the “soft-motivators” that are compelling people to switch companies or even industries and roles, even if it's for a lower salary package.

Only one-third of the respondents (38 percent) have been at their current jobs for more than two years, while a whopping 86 percent of them are likely to move over the next six months.

“According to our data, not only has it (the Great Resignation) already been taking place for the last two years sparked by the global pandemic 2022 will only see it intensify,” Michael Page said in its report, titled The Great X.

Why are so many employees resigning?

While employees have raised concerns about work arrangements (hybrid, working from home, etc) and COVID-19-related policies, only 11 percent of those surveyed by Michael Page have resigned or plan to resign because of this reason.

The report cited the following as top 5 reasons for planned resignations in 2022

“Candidates are increasingly less interested in moving within the same industry and more interested in new ideas, beyond their current role, department, and industry even. There's a hesitancy to simply change business cards for a 20 percent increase,” Olly Riches, senior managing director, Michael Page Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines & Page Executive SEA, said.

Meanwhile, Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Monster.com, seconded the opinion that flexibility in work models and maintaining work-life balance have become the top priorities.

"Through the pandemic/lockdowns, employees became contemplative about life as a whole and what a job really means to them. When they realised that they can recalibrate their balance between household expenses and a better family or me time, some of them decided to jump of the ship. So, priorities have shifted to a better work culture, better timings, flexibility of work from anywhere and environment of full self-expression," Mayur Taday, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services, said.

According to the report, employers are facing the following challenges in recruiting talent

Matching salary expectations

Required skills not available

Finding applicants who fit the company culture

Competition for applicants

Screening applicants

How are employers looking to solve the problem?

“The attrition rate was marked at 20 percent in 2021 from 10 percent in 2020. Now, companies are more focused on workplace flexibility, employee engagement and empowerment along with providing robust benefits to their employees. ‘Solidarity’ is widely pitched playing a pivotal role nowadays and it should be the main focus area to reduce employee churn rate,” suggests Garisa.

Ankit Agarwala, managing director, Michael page Gurgaon, suggests that moving forward, it will be important for organisations to listen to their employees and provide a degree of choice and ownership in how they run their workdays and work lives.

“This will need to be balanced out with measures that help employees integrate and stay in touch with the company culture. This can only be done with clear, honest and transparent communication about the organisation's plans, feedback mechanisms and thought processes,” he added.