Economy 60% increase in opening of new Jan Dhan accounts during pandemic: SBI Research Updated : October 27, 2020 11:29 AM IST The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 60 percent rise in the opening of new Jan Dhan accounts. The average balance of PMJDY accounts increased to Rs 3,400 in April, and declined thereafter to Rs 3,168 in September. The average balance has now risen marginally to Rs 3,185 as of October, the report finds.