60% increase in opening of new Jan Dhan accounts during pandemic: SBI Research

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 60 percent rise in the opening of new Jan Dhan accounts, possibly related to the thrust on digital payments using bank accounts due to fear of rising infections, an SBI research report said.

The report finds that 3 crore new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts were opened since April 1, with total rise in deposits of Rs 11,060 crore. This is far higher than the 1.9 crores new accounts opened with Rs 7,857 crore increase in deposits seen during the same period last year.

“We believe this surge is possibly related to the thrust on digital payments - which require a bank account - amid the rising fear of infection. Under the Atmanirbhar package, Government also credited the women PMJDY accounts Rs 500/a month, which we believe should have been continued at least till September” noted Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the SBI’s Group Chief Economic Adviser, and the author of the research report.

The average balance of PMJDY accounts increased to Rs 3,400 in April, and declined thereafter to Rs 3,168 in September. The average balance has now risen marginally to Rs 3,185 as of October, the report finds.

“The initial increase in average balance that was primarily due to the loss of livelihood due to pandemic and shift of migrant labourers from urban areas to home resulting in jump of precautionary savings, may have been reversed,” Ghosh added.

The total number of PMJDY accounts stood at 41.05 crores with a total balance of Rs 1,30,741 crores as of October 14, 2020.

The report suggests that there is empirical evidence to support the theory that that the rise in both the number of PMJDY accounts and the balance in them leads to a fall in crime.

“We find evidence that the usage of PMJDY accounts increases over time in regions that are more prone to theft. Acknowledging that the genesis of crime can also be traced to interplay of various social, economic, demographic, local and institutional factors apart from putting more money in accounts at the lower strata of society, there is evidence of PMJDY accounts having some impact on crimes.”