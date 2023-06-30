6 Years of GST: Centre's big focus on anti evasion measures; Industry flags unfinished agenda

6 years into GST and the focus has shifted and how. The pendulum has swung from compensation issues and big rate rationalisations to curbing tax evasion & fake in voicing while industry clamours for clarity on basics - GSTN data sharing, simplifying the Act, issues related to online gaming, new age industries and much more. Here’s a lowdown on what’s the latest focus in the government and what the industry wants now.

From Rate Rationalisation to Anti Evasion

With GST collections hitting the 1.50 lakh crore average monthly mark, the shift in policy gears is stark. As per Centre, 1.50 lakh crore monthly GST mop- up is the new normal and curbing GST evasion will further strengthen the revenue stream.

So from big rate rationalisations to GST compensation worries, the Centre’s energies are now completely focused on nabbing tax evaders and fake registrations.

Even the issue of GST slab rationalisation has taken a back seat with the GST Council maintaining a studied silence.