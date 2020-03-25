Economy
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai police assures doorstep service
Updated : March 25, 2020 04:30 PM IST
Citizens who want to lodge a police complaint won't have to visit police stations, but will only have to dial 100 and a police team will be at their doorstep, an official said.
To ensure a smooth passage for vehicles transporting essential commodities and services, the police have also started coronavirus traffic helpline, the official said.
The police are also coordinating with ecommerce platforms to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not hit, he added.