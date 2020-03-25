Economy

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai police assures doorstep service

Updated : March 25, 2020 04:30 PM IST

Citizens who want to lodge a police complaint won't have to visit police stations, but will only have to dial 100 and a police team will be at their doorstep, an official said.

To ensure a smooth passage for vehicles transporting essential commodities and services, the police have also started coronavirus traffic helpline, the official said.