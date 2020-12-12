Economy 5% growth amid de-globalisation to be significant achievement for India, says Ruchir Sharma Updated : December 12, 2020 08:24 PM IST "Our expectations have to be realistic...if we can grow at more than 5 percent in a year, that is a significant achievement," he said. Sharma pointed out that India has seen a slight increase in exports since 2010. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.