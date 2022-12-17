48th GST Council Meeting: No claim bonus to not be taxed under GST and other key takeaways

In the previous 47th GST Council meeting, conducted on June 28 and 29 in Chandigarh, the GST Council had decided to accept the group of ministers’ interim reports on the correction of duty inversion and exemption. Pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs, including curd, lassi and butter milk, were also brought under GST.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!