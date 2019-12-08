43 killed in fire at a factory in Delhi

More than 60 people have been rescued and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and Lady Harding Hospital.
The fire which erupted in a bag manufacturing factory spread to two other nearby buildings.
