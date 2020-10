The GST Council was unable to come to a consensus on the compensation borrowing options as no final decision was taken at the 42nd meet held on October 5. The next meeting has been scheduled for October 12. However, in a relief to small taxpayers, the Council decided that the small taxpayers will be required to file returns quarterly. The number of returns of small taxpayers will also be reduced from 24 to 8 from January 2021.

Here are the latest updates, for the GST Council meeting:

Decisions taken:

- Levy of Compensation Cess to be extended beyond the transition period of five years i.e. beyond June 2022, for such period as may be required to meet the revenue gap. Further details to be worked out.

- Centre to release compensation of Rs 20,000 crore to States today towards loss of revenue during 2020-21 and an amount of about Rs 25,000 crore towards IGST of 2017-18 by next week.

The Council decided to revise the due date of furnishing quarterly GSTR-1 by quarterly taxpayers to 13th of the month succeeding the quarter effective from January 1, 2021.

Roadmap for auto-generation of GSTR-3B from GSTR-1s by Auto-population of liability from own GSTR-1 w.e.f. 01.01.2021; and Auto-population of input tax credit from suppliers’ GSTR-1s through the newly developed facility in FORM GSTR-2B for monthly filers w.e.f. 01.01.2021 and for quarterly filers w.e.f. 01.04.2021.

In order to ensure auto population of ITC and liability in GSTR 3B as detailed above, FORM GSTR 1 would be mandatorily required to be filed before FORM GSTR3B e.f. 01.04.2021.

The present GSTR-1/3B return filing system to be extended till 31.03.2021 and the GST laws to be amended to make the GSTR-1/3B return filing system as the default return filing system.

- For small taxpayers having aggregate annual turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, the Council’s earlier recommendation of allowing filing of returns on a quarterly basis with monthly payments by such taxpayers to be implemented w.e.f. 01.01.2021. Such quarterly taxpayers would, for the first two months of the quarter, have an option to pay 35% of the net cash tax liability of the last quarter using an auto generated challan.

HSN/SAC at 6 digits for supplies of both goods and services for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover above Rs. 5 crores;

HSN/SAC at 4 digits for B2B supplies of both goods and services for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover upto Rs. 5 crores;

Government to have power to notify 8 digit HSN on notified class of supplies by all taxpayers.

- Amendment to the CGST Rules: Various amendments in the CGST Rules and FORMS have been recommended which includes provision for furnishing of Nil FORM CMP-08 through SMS.

- Refund to be paid/disbursed in a validated bank account linked with the PAN & Aadhaar of the registrant w.e.f. 01.01.2021.

- To encourage domestic launching of satellites particularly by young start-ups, the satellite launch services supplied by ISRO, Antrix Corporation Ltd. and NSIL would be exempted.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on GST compensation issue:

It is wrong to say that those states who have not decided will not get any fund. Nobody will be denied of compensation right arising due to GST or COVID.

We haven't denied the right to compensation to states. No one had anticipated COVID. The centre is not sitting on money due to states and not paid.

There are some changes that have been made in Option 1. Some states have recommended reworking the 10% based calculation. Before the meeting itself, we had decided to rework the calculation on 7 percent.

We decided before the meeting that base calculation for GST borrowing option 1 will be brought down to 7 percent from 10 percent.

COVID effected gap will now be calculated beyond 1.10 lakh crore. Cess collected beyond the 5 years will pay for the amount beyond 1.10 lakh crore.

The cess gets collected beyond 5 years will have a first charge on interest and second 50 percent will go to paying the principal amount and the remaining 50 percent will be given to states.

21 states were in favour of Option 1. The Council decided to extend the cess levy beyond 5 years. The states have asked for “Option 3” on which they have written to the Prime Minister. States who have not written, wanted the centre to borrow.

Bihar FM Sushil Modi suggested that the Council can give another date to discuss this further. I have given 8 more days to states to talk again.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey says:

From January 2021, the number of returns of small taxpayers will be reduced from 24 to 8.

Small taxpayers will not be required monthly returns. Small taxpayers will be filing returns quarterly. Small taxpayers will continue to pay taxes via a challan to ensure revenues remain smooth.

Small taxpayers can pay about 35 percent taxes of the previous quarter and make the final payment in the last month of the quarter.

Aadhar validation of Refund application will be made mandatory. Refunds will be transferred only in those bank accounts which are pan, Aadhar verified.

To encourage domestic launching of a satellite by ISRO, NSIL and Antrix, GST of 18 percent will be exempted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says:

IGST dues of Rs 24,000 crore will be disbursed by next week. By the end of next week, the entire IGST settlement will be done.

GoM on IGST under Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi has decided to disburse Rs24,000 crore of IGST and states who have received more will be repaying the centre as a final calculation

A call was taken to correct IGST anomalies. Since some states were paid more as IGST, without burdening the states we decided to go with a view of Group of Ministers.

Unable to reach a consensus: The 42nd meeting of the GST Council to finalise borrowing plans of states to meet compensation shortfall has been inconclusive. After an almost eight-hour meeting, the GST Council failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

GST Council meeting agenda: The GST Council on October 5 will take a detailed view on the two options of borrowings given by the Centre, to states, to make good for lack of funds in the compensation cess kitty.

"The Council is likely to revisit two options given by centre to meet compensation shortfall. As part of the revenue collections discussions, Centre will present a detailed calculation of GST Compensation cess collected and released so far," sources elaborated.

Center's borrowing options to states: In the 41st GST Council meeting held on August 27, the Centre had proposed two borrowing options for states to meet the GST shortfall. The first option proposed borrowing of Rs 97,000 crore by states with 0.5 percent FRBM relaxation, while the second option proposed borrowing of Rs 2.35 lakh crore to meet the full compensation in cess fund the deficit.

According to the agenda circulated by the Centre, only Rs 15,000 crore is a balance of cess collected and not released so far, sources said.

Also Read: GST Council to discuss extending cess levy till 2024