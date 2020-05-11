  • SENSEX
Railways run 428 Shramik Special trains so far, over 4.5 lakh migrants ferried

Updated : May 11, 2020 08:07 AM IST

Every Shramik Special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats.
While the railways has not yet announced the cost incurred on the special services, the officials indicate that the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service.
