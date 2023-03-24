31 textile parks completed under Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks; 23 under various stages of completion

The Union Government is implementing the SITP through which 54 textiles' parks have been approved across India, and 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks have been approved in greenfield/brownfield sites including plug and play facility with an outlay of Rs. 4,445 crores.

Centre has informed the Parliament that 31 textile parks have been completed under the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP), while 23 more are under various stages of completion.

The Union Government is implementing the SITP through which 54 textiles' parks have been approved across India, and 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks have been approved in greenfield/brownfield sites including plug and play facility with an outlay of Rs. 4,445 crores for a period of seven years upto 2027-28.

The 7 finalised sites are Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navsari in Gujarat, Kalburgi in Karnataka, Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow/Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh an Amrawati in Maharashtra with an expected investment of Rs. 70,000 crores and creation of over 20 lakh jobs in the textiles sector.

With an integrated textiles value chain, span from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location in each park, the government aims to reduce logistics cost for the industry.

Addressing the media in Delhi last week, Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal had said that 7 out of 13 willing states were selected for PM-MITRA parks through a transparent competitive process, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to reduce losses and wastage in the currently fragmented textiles sector which blunted India's global competitiveness in exports.

The parks were validated through the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to assess availability of raw material, labour, conducive local textile policy and connectivity.

Centre and respective states will form SPVs (Special Purpose vehicles) in JV (joint-venture) mode to set up these parks, inspired by PM Modi's 5F vision of Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, and a master developer will be appointed. The Ministry of Textiles will provide financial support in the form of Development Capital Support up to Rs. 500 crores per park to the Park SPV, along with a Competitive Incentive Support (CIS) up to Rs. 300 crores per park to incentivise speedy implementation.

The scheme will provide an incentive up to 3 percent of the turnover to anchor investors for a few years on a first come first serve basis, only if they aren't benefiting from any other PLI scheme.

The Minister explained that this move is aimed to attract the ecosystem for investment, and no specific incentive will be given for corporates or to procure equipment, unless it is meant for infrastructure.

Citing an example from Navsari near Surat where evaluation of proposal for a MITRA park revealed presence of a local investment ecosystem and industry, he said that the criteria to select the location included factors like cotton growing areas, availability of skilled labour, ample power and water and proximity to an investor ecosystem. While he clarified that the PM-MITRA parks aren't export parks, but the economy of scale will help them in becoming more competitive.

The Ministry of Textiles has said that the state governments have agreed to provide at least 1,000 acres of contiguous and encumbrance-free land along with a provision of a Reliable Power Supply, Water availability, Waste Water Disposal system, single window clearance and a stable industrial/textile policy, along with plug & play facilities and R&D for the industry.