July 1991: Month that changed India through bold reforms

This is the 30th anniversary of July 1991 economic liberalisation. On July 1, 1991, after remaining static for years, the Indian rupee was de-valued from 21 to 23 rupees. On July 3, it suddenly fell to 26 rupees. Then 3 weeks later, on July 24, the Narasimha Rao government announced no need for licences to produce almost any goods, and then the relatively unknown Manmohan Singh presented the historic budget that promised more competition, lower tariffs on imports, lower excise duties, more foreign direct investment etc.

So what was so great about lower tariffs and more competition and more FDI? Here’s why it was historic:

From the 70s throughout 80s, India required licence to produce everything -- soap, radio and every machine to be produced at home. The licence would tell what one can produce, how much one can produce, how much one can import and hence how much foreign exchange one can consume. Imported television or car came at tariffs of 100-300 percent. Likewise, interest rates charged by banks, exchange rate to buy dollars were all fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the government. In short, there were no markets, everything was an administered price.

The completely protected and uncompetitive economy continued into the 80s. Rajiv Gandhi, the accidental and young Prime Minister, realised India had to modernise and he tinkered with some rules, allowing more electronics imports for instance; but with Indian industry being high-cost and uncompetitive, exports were zilch; dollar reserves were scarce.

Foreign investors were disallowed or didn't trust Indian businesses. The current account deficit ballooned; coalition governments from 1988 expanded fertiliser, fuel and food subsidies. India entered 1991 with a bloated current account deficit and a massive 12 percent fiscal deficit.

In 1991, India landed in a perfect storm: Gulf War (between Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, and the Coalition forces) pushed up crude prices. The Chandrashekhar government collapsed before the budget. Moody's downgraded India and it didn't have enough dollars to pay for more than 3 weeks of crude oil imports.

India had to sell gold to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Political chaos -- Rajiv Gandhi was killed before the election; Rao was appointed as PM; Manmohan Singh as FM, there were reserves only for 3 weeks of imports i.e. $1.2 billion or Rs 2,500 crore.

Pushed to the wall, India had series of reforms: First foreign exchange was liberalised - something not done in China even today. Then, interest rates freed; fiscal deficit cut; banks brought in basel rules, FIIs was allowed, no licencing; tariff cut from 300 percent to 30 percent in few years.

All these had to happen together. For instance, if one wants foreign investment in India, one needs to give Indian manufacturers a reasonable chance to compete with foreign goods. So, one has to give them a market-based interest rate, and a market-based dollar rate, which they can hedge or raise money in global markets. Foreigners have to trust Indian banks, so banking NPA and other norms had to be of the same global standard.

So, the story of the nineties is marketisation on every front. The man who actually took the decision to devalue rupee on that day was the then Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Dr C Rangarajan, who later became the governor.

Dr Rangarajan in conversation with CNBC-TV18 said the one striking thing about devaluation of rupee that was done on July 1 and subsequently on July 3 was that the responsibility to do it was given over to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Previous devaluations had been announced by the government.

“What we did was to announce the change in the value of rupee as part of our daily announcement regarding the value of the rupee and that came as a big shock to the markets. Everybody was expecting a change in the value of the rupee by a few paise or something like that but suddenly the value of the rupee was devalued by a big amount,” he said.

When asked which decision was more difficult among all they took, Rangarajan said each of those decisions at that particular point in time was a difficult one. One had to really be bold and once India started being bold then things started coming one after the other. He said devaluation decision, for example, was a difficult decision. The extent of devaluation was so high but India had to do it and that was done.

According to him, even shipping of gold that India did was a difficult decision but that was also done. Later on, series of decisions were taken – lifting all the controls etc, he said, adding that many people asked whether PV Narasimha Rao was only a spectator or he was really deeply involved. But one has to remember that Rao was not only the Prime Minister, the industries department was under his direct charge. Therefore, the decision to remove all the controls was announced by the industries ministry, which was totally under him, said Dr Rangarajan.