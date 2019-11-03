#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
30% rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab

Updated : November 03, 2019 08:33 AM IST

As per official records, over 19,860 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab from October 15 till October 31.
Smoke from the burning of agricultural crop residue by farmers in Haryana and Punjab contributes to Delhi's poor air, increasing the risk of acute respiratory infection by three-fold for those living in districts with intense crop burning.
Punjab's Tarn Taran district, bordering Pakistan, reported the highest number of farm fire cases at 2,520, followed by Ferozepur (2,269) and Sangrur (2,157).
