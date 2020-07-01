Business 3 years of GST: Need to lay down clear, taxpayer-centric policy, and have a robust IT platform Updated : July 01, 2020 08:22 PM IST Efforts should be undertaken to widen the tax-base, rationalize rates, and simplify the law A more judicious advance ruling mechanism and commencement of the GST Appellate Tribunal would greatly benefit taxpayers Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply