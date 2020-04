The Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued chargesheets to three senior Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA) officers under Rule 14 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 for violation of CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and has divested them of their current responsibilities.

This action has been taken by CBDT due to their alleged role in the preparation of a “tax hike” report named ‘FORCE’ which has been widely covered in the media since April 25.

The report had recommended super rich tax of 40 percent on income of over Rs 1 crore or the reintroduction of wealth tax for those with a net worth over Rs 5 crore apart from imposition of inheritance tax and COVID-19 surcharge. The report created panic and tax policy uncertainty in the already-stressed economic conditions in the country.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that preliminary inquiries showed the role of three officers against whom the chargesheets have been issued and they have been divested of their current charges. The source added that these senior officers, despite having more than 30 years of service, failed to exercise due care and went on to misguide 50 young officers.