2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, Akira Yoshino for lithium-ion batteries
Updated : October 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST
John B Goodenough of the University of Texas at Austin, M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University will receive equal shares of the 9 million Swedish kronor cash prize.
At the age of 96, Prof Goodenough is the oldest person ever to win the award.
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is one of the five Nobel Prizes that were established by the will of Alfred Nobel.
