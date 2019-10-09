Business

2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, Akira Yoshino for lithium-ion batteries

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST

John B Goodenough of the University of Texas at Austin, M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University will receive equal shares of the 9 million Swedish kronor cash prize.

At the age of 96, Prof Goodenough is the oldest person ever to win the award.