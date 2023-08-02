28% GST on online games, casinos to be levied on entry amount, not winnings: Finance Minister

1 Min Read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the 28% tax will be levied only on the entry amount paid on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and not on the total value of each bet placed.
The GST Council has decided to continue with the 28 percent GST on online games, casinos and horse racing but this would be on the initial amount paid on the game and not on the total value of each bet placed. GST would not be applicable on the winnings which could be used to place further bets.
For instance, if an individual buys chips worth Rs 1000 in a casino, places a bet of Rs 100, and wins Rs 300, that makes the net total amount Rs 1,300. The individual would be taxed at 28% on the initial entry amount of Rs 1,000 and not on the net amount of Rs 1,300
Finance minister said, "Valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done basis amount paid or payable to or deposited by supplier or on behalf of the player excluding amount entered into games from winnings of previous games or bets."
ALSO READ: Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, allows mining, auction of critical minerals
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when
Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read