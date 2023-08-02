28% GST on online games, casinos to be levied on entry amount, not winnings: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the 28% tax will be levied only on the entry amount paid on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and not on the total value of each bet placed.

The GST Council has decided to continue with the 28 percent GST on online games, casinos and horse racing but this would be on the initial amount paid on the game and not on the total value of each bet placed. GST would not be applicable on the winnings which could be used to place further bets.

For instance, if an individual buys chips worth Rs 1000 in a casino, places a bet of Rs 100, and wins Rs 300, that makes the net total amount Rs 1,300. The individual would be taxed at 28% on the initial entry amount of Rs 1,000 and not on the net amount of Rs 1,300