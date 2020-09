The government has brought the distribution of free food grain under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat scheme to a successful conclusion by covering 2.8 crore migrants identified by states between May and August 2020. Consequently, the government has decided not to extend the scheme beyond August 31 as it covered the 'target group'.

It said that the scheme has served all identified and deserving 'target group' with 17 states utilising 80 percent or more food grain in relation to their assessment.

The Food Ministry in a statement said, "States/UTs collectively indicated a total population of about 2.8 crore… such persons who could potentially benefit from the distribution of free-of-cost food-grains under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS)."

The ministry explained: "By the time assessment was made by States/UT of the magnitude of the 'target group', as a matter of abundant precaution, they had as per the reports available from FCI, by the end of June 2020, lifted a total quantity of about 6.38 LMT food-grains. However after assessment, the requirement was found to be about 2.8 LMT to serve approximately 2.8 crore beneficiaries per month."

Replying to CNBC-TV18 on Twitter, Food and PDS Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said: “This meant that about 95% of the migrant workers assessed by State were covered. Since no further lifting and distribution was done, it meant scheme achieved 100% saturation. No migrant worker was left uncovered."

There was a controversy in July when news reports pointed out towards the vast gap of under 2.5 crore migrants being given free food grains in May-June against the 8 crore estimated by the Centre.

The Food Ministry countered the reports and clarified, "The interpretation that 8 crore migrant actually existed, and should have been served is not a correct interpretation of facts."

"A very liberal estimate of 8 core migrants was taken. Intention was to provide adequately food grain for all eventualities so that allocation did not fall short. It needs to be emphasised no data on actual or estimated numbers was available with Centre/States. Centre liberally allocated foodgrains to cover maximum migrants."