India's retail, hospitality and apparel industry fears that 20-25 percent of small businesses across these industries may remain shut even after the lockdown lifts unless they get assistance from the government in some form.

"We did a survey with our members and almost 20 percent of them said they were thinking of closing down. At least six out of 10 people are expecting revenues to fall around 40 percent," said Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India."If there is no assistance from the government, around crore employees in the textile chain will be without jobs," he said

Following the 21-day lockdown announced last month, and which could continue beyond the April 14 deadline, apparel manufacturers, stores, malls and restaurants have been closed.

"The restaurant industry has been hit very badly. All of us have zero revenues and fixed operating expenses are very high," said Anurag Katriar, President, National Restaurant Association of India.

"We are fighting to survive, we don't know how long this will last and how things will be after the lockdown ends," he said.

Some food deliveries are happening even now, but these make up a very small percentage of overall business for most mainstream restaurants.

In view of these challenges, the apparel, retail and hospitality industry has sought financial assistance from the government, in the form of working capital, tax holidays or a stimulus package for the industries.

A suggestion made by the NRAI was to use the coffers of the ESIC or the Employees' State Insurance Corporation to pay those covered under the ESIC Act. These measures would provide some temporary relief to the industry.

"Low hanging fruits like how to create ease of doing business or a friction less business environment is also important. Payment of property tax in malls, renewal of licenses, minimum charges for electricity need to be reviewed," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

The industry says it could take between 9-12 months for things to start looking up. While some retailers are of the view that they should avoid discounting products to drive demand after the lockdown ends, there are others who think its important to clear out existing inventory.

"As soon as stores open, the first priority should be to encash the inventory. Businesses will have to rethink strategy in the post COVID-19 world. Volume driven strategy will have to be re-looked at and manufacturers will have to relook the scale of operations as well as pricing policies," said Mehta.