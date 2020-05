Almost two out of three micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are well placed to sail through the nationwide lockdown, a study published in the latest TransUnion CIBIL and SIDBI MSME pulse shows.

"While the impact of the lockdown may be more pronounced than that of the earlier events, but the core essence of the simulation study highlights that structurally stronger MSMEs will be the least impacted," the MSME Pulse report said.

The report is based on data until January 2020 -- pre-lockdown. The findings are based on a scenario testing done from past events like the implementation of GST and the IL&FS crisis, which had a massive impacted on the MSME sector. The assumption made here is that structurally stronger MSMEs are in a better position to sail through the storm.

The findings of the study on the structural position of MSMEs prior to the lockdown concludes that 63 percent -- or almost 2 out of 3 active MSMEs -- are in the structurally strong risk segment of CMR (CIBIL MSME Risk) 1 to 5 and are well placed to surge through this lockdown. It noted that from the 63 percent, about 31 percent are very strongly positioned, with CMR 1 to 5, and working capital utilisation levels of less than 70 percent.

Working capital utilisation is defined by the ratio of total outstanding balance to the total credit limit sanctioned for working capital loans. Borrowers with high liquidity will be in a better position to service stretched working capital cycles. Therefore, the report highlighted that utilisation rates can point towards a borrower’s liquidity position as highly liquid borrowers tend to limit their utilisation.

The remaining 37 percent of active MSMEs are seen in the CMR 6-10 segment, which is at high risk. Within this segment, about 22 percent are at highest risk, with more than 70 percent utilisation levels, the study said.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the profitability of MSMEs because of a declining market demand and rising operating costs in the new way of working. In such a situation, while providing moratorium is RBI mandate, “the challenge is to separate MSMEs that are making use of the moratorium to bring back their cash flows from the MSMEs that are just delaying the default cycle,” it report noted.

As per the report, the total on-balance sheet MSME segment exposure stood at Rs 17.75 lakh crore as of January 2020.

Public sector banks continue to have the dominant market share when it comes to MSME lending with a 49.8 percent share. Private Banks had a 37.6 percent share of the credit to MSMEs as of December 2019, and NBFCs 12.5 percent.

Within sub-segments, PSBs were the largest contributors in providing credit to micro segment borrowers, holding almost 60 percent. The share of PSBs and private banks in the small segment of borrowers is the same, with each having a market share of about 44 percent. Medium segment, which has the larger ticket size MSME loans, is again dominated largely by PSBs, the report showed.

Public sector banks had non-performing loan ratio of 18.7 percent as of December 2019 in the MSME segment, compared to 18.1 percent in December 2018, the report said. Private banks had NPAs of 5 percent as of December 2019 versus 3.8 percent in December 2018, and NBFCs had NPAs of 7.6 percent in December 2019 against 4.9 percent in December 2018 for the MSME segment.