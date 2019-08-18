18 killed in highest-ever rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
Updated : August 18, 2019 05:50 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department in Shimla said Sunday's showers were the highest rainfall recorded by the state in 24 hours, over the past 70 years.
Hundreds remained stranded after incessant rainfall triggered landslides, snapped road links, led to shutting down of hydropower projects and release of excess water from a dam, an official said.
Authorities said excess water was discharged from the Pandoh diversion dam, located 112 km upstream of Pong dam, as a precautionary measure.
