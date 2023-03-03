18 applications for PM MITRA parks in advanced stage, textile sector likely to grow $250 billion by 2030

While the Centre is targeting 10 to 12 areas in technical textiles for exports including protective textiles, it expects a quicker export growth initially in agrotech, packtech and geo textiles. 75 percent of handloom and textile artisans and 85 percent of the 1.5 lakh textile sector workers trained under the SAMARTH scheme are women.

18 applications from 13 states for PM MITRA parks are in advanced stage of consideration by the Union Government. Rachna Shah, Secretary with the Ministry of Textiles, told CNBC TV18 that the government expects the $150 billion textiles' sector to grow to $250 billion by 2030, and is targeting exports worth $10 billion only for technical textiles in the next 5 to 6 years, up from the cumulative textile exports of $2.5 billion as of now.

Stressing on the need for quality consciousness in the textile sector to compete on the international level as well as conform with safety standards, she said that around 100 products are being aimed for Quality Control Orders (QCOs). While the Centre is targeting 10 to 12 areas in technical textiles for exports including protective textiles, it expects a quicker export growth initially in agrotech, packtech and geo textiles.

With the International Women's Day round the corner, the Ministry of Textiles is conducting a week-long celebration from March 6-12 to highlight the work done by women pioneers and start-ups in the sector.

Emphasising on the key role played by women in traditional as well as modern manufacturing of textiles, the Secretary pointed out that 75 percent of handloom and textile artisans are women. She added that 85 percent of the 1.5 lakh textile sector workers trained under the SAMARTH scheme are women.

SAMARTH is the government's flagship scheme for textiles to create an ecosystem for an adequate and skilled workforce to cater to the rising demand. The scheme is being used to skill new workers as well as upskill existing workers for modern manufacturing as well as traditional textiles, and has even placed 70 percent of trained workers in gainful occupations.

While the top 5 places as per the number of workers trained by the scheme are Tiruppur, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, North East and Varanasi respectively, the top 5 skill sets being taught are as follows: sewing machine operations, handloom weaving, traditional hand embroidery, use of specialised sewing machine and garment checking.