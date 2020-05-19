  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

167 Indians deported from US land at Amritsar airport

Updated : May 19, 2020 09:31 PM IST

167 Indians deported from US land at Amritsar airport

You May Also Like

India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1, says health ministry

India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1, says health ministry

Railways operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants

Railways operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,203 cr

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,203 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement