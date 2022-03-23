0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

1.49 lakh entry-level posts lying vacant in Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
1.49 lakh entry-level posts lying vacant in Indian Railways: Vaishnaw
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said 1.49 lakh entry-level posts are currently lying vacant in the Indian Railways. Among all the zones, the Northern Railways has the maximum number of vacancies (19,183) at entry-level posts, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
South Central zone of the Indian Railways is at the second position with 17,022 entry-level posts lying vacant, he noted. In December last year, the national transporter had to suspend its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams.
Also Read:
The recruitment drive for the NTPCs for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories, ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master, was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
The aspirants alleged that while over 7 lakh applications were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.
 
Tags
Next Article

News Wrap March 23: India achieves $400 bn goods export target; Novavax gets EUA in India for teenagers; Black box of crashed Chinese plane found

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More