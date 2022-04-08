14 states get first of 12 trances of Rs 86,201-cr revenue deficit grant pool for FY23

The finance ministry's Department of Expenditure has released the first monthly instalment of the revenue deficit grant, or Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant , of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states.

The states recommended for the grants by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

West Bengal got the biggest chunk of the first instalment at Rs 1,132.25 crore followed by Kerala at Rs 1,097.83 crore. Sikkim got the lowest share at Rs 36.67 crore followed by Meghalaya at Rs 86.08 crore.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total revenue deficit grant of Rs 86,201 crore to the 14 states for the fiscal year 2022-23. The grants are to be released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.

Break up of revenue deficit grants (Figures in Rs crore) States Total grants for FY23 April instalment Andhra Pradesh 10,549 879.08 Assam 4,890 407.5 Himachal Pradesh 9,377 781.42 Kerala 13,174 1,097.83 Manipur 2,310 192.5 Meghalaya 1,033 86.08 Mizoram 1,615 134.58 Nagaland 4,530 377.5 Punjab 8,274 689.5 Rajasthan 4,862 405.17 Sikkim 440 36.67 Tripura 4,423 368.58 Uttarakhand 7,137 594.75 West Bengal 13,587 1,132.25 Source: Govt data

The revenue deficit grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.