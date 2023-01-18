14 Apple suppliers from China given clearance by India for domestic manufacturing

CNBC-TV18 has earlier reported in December that government may consider allowing Chinese investments and joint ventures for intermediate-stage products where India does not currently have technological expertise.
As India pushes for the ramping up of domestic smartphone manufacturing, India has given initial clearance to 14 Apple suppliers from China. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the Centre is reviewing its stance on Chinese investments to ensure global companies relocate to India. A unit of Sunny Optical Technology and Luxshare Precision are among those given approval, Bloomberg reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?
Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect
Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
HDFC Life seeks IRDAI's nod to enter health insurance market — may focus on critical illness products post approval
Jan 18, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Cement Q3 Preview | The likes of Ultratech, ACC & Ambuja may show a recovery that may only get better by March
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Many global manufacturers want to 'make in India' but want to continue JVs with existing Chinese partners. Apple, for one, is keen on making iPads in India but wants China's BYD — Apple's main iPad assembler to be allowed to ink a JV with an Indian entity.
These clearances are seen as a step toward full approval in India, but these suppliers must find a JV partner in the country.
CNBC-TV18 reported in December that government may consider allowing Chinese investments and joint ventures for intermediate-stage products where India does not currently have technological expertise.
Recently 13 to 14 JVs with Chinese companies were considered for mobile phone and electronics manufacturing. This comes against the backdrop of Vietnam emerging as a top alternative to China in high-tech electronics.
As a result of China's zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19, Apple's largest assembly plant in Zhengzhou was shut down last November due to an outbreak. Apple issued a rare warning just before the holiday season regarding delayed shipments.
Approval of these suppliers is essential for increasing production in India, as a local assembly of iPhones is considered a manufacturing success. India is actively working to attract more companies through its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 1:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!