Economy 1,377 exporters who claimed IGST refunds worth Rs 1,875 crore cannot be traced Updated : July 17, 2020 06:16 PM IST The revenue department recently came across to as many as 1,377 exporters who fraudulently claimed IGST refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crore. These exporters were found untraceable at their principal place of business. Seven of these were star exporters.