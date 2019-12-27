Economy
125 crore Indians now have Aadhaar card, says government
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:36 PM IST
The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was extended till December 31 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes through an order issued in September this year.
The project was created to provide every Indian resident with a unique identification number, which can be used to avail certain benefits offered by the government.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more