11 die in flood and landslides in Assam, over 26 lakh people affected
Updated : July 14, 2019 08:40 PM IST
According to Assam Disaster Management Authority, a total of 3181 villages under 103 revenue circles have been submerged by the steadily increasing water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.
The ASDMA report on Sunday said 166 houses have been damaged.
As many as 127 boats have been deployed for rescue efforts.
