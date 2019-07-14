11 die in flood and landslides in Assam, over 26 lakh people affected

11 people have died in the second wave of floods and landslides in Assam that has affected over 26 lakh people across 28 districts – 9 deaths reported in the last 24 hours from Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Barpeta and Dhubri while two persons died in landslides in Kamrup Metropolitan and Dima Hasao districts.

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority, a total of 3181 villages under 103 revenue circles have been submerged by the steadily increasing water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The ASDMA report on Sunday said 166 houses have been damaged.

Barpeta is worst affected with over 7 lakh people marooned and taking shelter in 28 relief camps in the district. More than 16 thousand people in 18 flood-affected districts are living in 85 temporary relief camps. The state government has opened 242 Relief Distribution Centres stocked with rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, wheat bran supplies besides baby food, tarpaulin, cattle feed, sanitary napkins and other essentials.

According to officials, 90 percent of Kaziranga National Park and 155 of its camps are submerged in water. Even as time cards have been issued to regulate the speed vehicles plying along the National Highway, 7 hog deer have been killed by speeding vehicles, and 7 others of the species have been rescued.

A total of 87,607 hectares of cropland has been destroyed in the flood-affected districts. Over a hundred fish farmers have been affected in Lakhimpur district in approximately 16 hectares of water area. Over 10 lakh big and small animals and poultry have also been affected in flood-hit districts.

Heavy erosion has been reported from Udalguri, Barpeta, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts damaging about 20 houses. A number of embankments, roads and bridges have been washed away in flood waters. Villagers blamed it on sub-standard construction work that led to the breaching of embankments at several places.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in several districts. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted by the civil administration are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas. As many as 127 boats have been deployed for rescue efforts, and 7,833 people have been evacuated to safety, so far.

The Indian Army has also been assisting SDFR and civil administration in rescue operations – on July 13, almost 150 villagers including 55 women, 40 men. 25 elderly and 30 children were rescued from villages in Baksa district as river Beki continues to flow above the danger level. Army personnel were seen carrying little children and elderly villagers to safety on their backs.