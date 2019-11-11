10 injured in collision between two trains in Hyderabad

At least 10 passengers were injured when a MMTS train rammed into a stationary train at Kachiguda railway station here on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred when MMTS train collided with Hyderabad-Kurnool Hundry Express, which had stopped at the railway station.

Railway authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched the rescue operations. The locomotive pilot was stuck in the badly damaged cabin. Efforts were on to rescue him.

"Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site," he said.