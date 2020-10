Latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that the world’s GDP has declined from nearly $92 trillion in March 2020 to $83.84 trillion. The steep fall has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world looks to come out of the economic downturn, here is a list of the top-10 countries with the highest GDP as of October 2020. (Image: AP Photo)

No 10: South Korea | GDP: 1.59 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 9: Canada | GDP: 1.6 trillion. (Image: Reuters)

No 8: Italy | GDP: $1.85 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 7: France | GDP: $2.55 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 6: India | GDP: $2.59 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 5: United Kingdom | GDP: $2.64 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 4: Germany | GDP: $3.78 trillion . (Image: AP Photo)

No 3: Japan | GDP: $4.91 trillion. (Image: AP Photo)

No 2: China | GDP: $15.22 trillion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)