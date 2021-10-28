Zydus Wellness Q2 net loss shrinks to Rs 2 crore

Zydus Group firm Zydus Wellness on Thursday posted a net loss of Rs 2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 21.8 crore.

For the second quarter, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 383.7 crore, a growth of 12.2 percent on a YoY basis. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) of Rs 30.5 crore was up by 12.6 percent on a YoY basis.

PBT excluding exceptional items, was up by 385.4 percent at Rs 21.1 crore. Net profit for the quarter was up by 120.4 percent at Rs 21.5 crore. The growth drivers of e-commerce and international business contributed to approximate 7 percent and 5 percent of the total net sales and triple-digit and high double-digit growth respectively on a YoY basis.

During the quarter gone by the company's key brands, Sugar Free, Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off, Glucon D and Nycil continued to hold strong positions in their respective categories, Zydus Wellness said.

As per the MAT September 2021 report of Nielsen and IQVIA, Glucon-D has maintained its number one position with a market share of 58.2 percent in the Glucose powder category. Glucon-D ImmunoVolt also continued to deliver steady business. Complan has a market share of 5.4 percent in the health food category (HFD), the company added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zydus Wellness ended at Rs 2,105.45, up by Rs 59.25, or 2.74 percent on the BSE.