Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results | Profit spikes 109% to Rs 1,087 crore, beats estimates

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 650.95, down by Rs 7.15, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

Gujarat-based Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday reported a 109 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,086.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Zydus Lifesciences posted a net profit of Rs 518.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 880.7 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,139.6 crore during the period under review, up 29.6 percent against Rs 3,964.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 5,075.8 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 80.6 percent to Rs 1,505.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 833 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 29.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 20.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Zydus Lifesciences said in the US business, Revlimid was an important driver for sequential growth, but stabilisation in pricing and volume expansion on base business also helped. On a full-year basis, against the company's earlier expectation of mid to high single-digit growth, it now feels confident to be able to achieve double-digit growth.

For EBITDA margins, the company had earlier set expectations for a 50-100 bp improvement over FY23 margins of 22.4 percent. The company now believes that it will be able to deliver a 150-200 bps improvement in EBITDA margins for FY24.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 650.95, down by Rs 7.15, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.