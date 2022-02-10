Zomato Q3 results: Firm posts net loss of Rs 63.2 crore, revenue up 82.5% to Rs 1,112 crore

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 82.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zomato ended at Rs 94.50, up by Rs 0.30, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

