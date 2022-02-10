0

Zomato Q3 results: Firm posts net loss of Rs 63.2 crore, revenue up 82.5% to Rs 1,112 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran
Mini

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 82.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zomato ended at Rs 94.50, up by Rs 0.30, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
