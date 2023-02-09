Zomato Q3 net loss widens to Rs 346.6 crore but revenue jumps 76%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zomato Ltd ended at Rs 54.40, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 1,948.2 crore during the period under review, up 75.2 percent against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA loss declined to Rs 366.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over from Rs 488.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

Gross Order Value

The gross order value (GOV) growth in food delivery in the third quarter was only 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter. Orders declined quarter-on-quarter while AOV grew.

On a year-on-year basis, GOV grew 21 percent driven by order volume growth of 14 percent along with 6 percent growth in AOV. Adjusted revenue declined by 1.0 percent quarter-on-quarter largely driven by a decline in order volumes. On a YoY basis, adjusted revenue grew 30 percent.

Number of customers

In 2022, customers who ordered >50 times a year grew by 50 percent YoY to 2.7 million as compared to 1.8 million in 2021. The number of customers ordering more than 100 times a year (2 orders every week) increased by 70 percent YoY.

The company added 23.0 million new customers in 2022 as compared to 23.6 million in 2021. These are customers who placed at least 1 order on Zomato in the year. Even in the last quarter of 2022, while the overall demand was soft, the pace of new customer addition was strong.

Zomato Everyday

The company said it's working on remodeling the Zomato Instant service to Zomato Everyday, which will focus on offering customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices. It's planning to launch Zomato Everyday in the next few weeks.