Zomato Q1 results: Net loss widens YoY to Rs 356 crore; revenue up 26% QoQ

Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Tuesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against Rs. 99.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's adjusted revenue grew 26 percent quarter-over-quarter to Rs 1,160 crore. "Revenue growth was largely on the back of growth in our core food delivery business which continued to grow despite the severe COVID wave starting April, " the company said.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,259.7 crore for the quarter ended June this year from Rs 383.3 crore for the year-ago period.

The second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country significantly impacted its dining-out business and reversed most of the gains the industry made in the previous quarter, the company added.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Group has entered into definitive agreements with Grofers India Pvt Ltd, Hands On Trades Pvt Ltd (HOTPL), Grofers International Pte Ltd and others, in relation to the acquisition of 9.25 percent stake in Grofers India Pvt Ltd and 9.27 per cent stake in HOTPL respectively, it added.

"Last year, we ranked at the bottom of a gig economy worker survey conducted by an independent third party. We acknowledged that there was a lot we needed to do and we fast tracked a number of initiatives in the pipeline to improve the work environment for our delivery partners," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, and CFO Akshant Goyal said in a letter.