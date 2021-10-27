Zensar Tech says new hires dented cost of delivery, margin; efforts to tackle attrition underway

Zensar Technologies’ cost for new hires has gone up significantly, Ajay S Bhutoria, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18. This has significantly dented cost of delivery, which in turn has impacted margin. However, the company has taken massive efforts to combat attrition, said Bhutoria.

The software and services company reported a mixed set of earnings for the September-ended quarter. Zensar Technologies on Tuesday reported a 7.5 percent rise in net profit to Rs 94.4 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operating revenue rose 12.2 percent to Rs 1,050.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 936.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“The cost of new recruitment has significantly gone up and this has dented our cost of delivery. Therefore, in order to address the attrition issue , what is happening in the industry is demand-supply mismatch. We have had to significantly increase our wages, and an increase in the cost of delivery has dented our margins. So, we are investing significantly in our organic talent engine,” Bhutoria said.

However, said Bhutoria, the company has taken massive efforts to combat attrition.

“We are in an environment that is extremely demanding but at the same time highly supply-constrained. This is an industry-wide attrition issue and it’s not just in India, it’s global. In India, the problem is it’s magnified. However, there is a massive effort, which is underway in our firm to address this issue,” he said.

