Zen Technologies expects strong order book addition from domestic as well as international markets

Zen Technologies, developers of defence training and simulation systems in India, has been investing in research and development. According to Ashok Atluri, the CMD of Zen Technologies, both domestic and international markets will see a strong addition to Zen Technologies' order book in the upcoming quarters.

“We expect very large orders to come in the next couple of quarters. Both domestically and internationally, the run-rate will be significant,” he said.

Atluri went on to reveal that Zen Technologies' current order book stands at a staggering Rs 470 crore, and the company is expected to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore in FY24.

“Rs 470 crore orderbook position that we have, definitely gives us the confidence that we will reach Rs 400 crore of revenues this year. Based on the order book position, I do feel that rs 400 crore is achievable,” he said.

This is an impressive feat, considering the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown.

What's notable is that Atluri expects Zen Technologies' margin to reach 30 percent in FY24, a significant increase from the current margin of 20 percent.

Atluri also shared that Zen Technologies is poised to achieve revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years. This is a bold statement, but it's not entirely unrealistic, given the company's impressive track record and its focus on innovation and technology.

