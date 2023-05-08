English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsZen Technologies expects strong order book addition from domestic as well as international markets

Zen Technologies expects strong order book addition from domestic as well as international markets

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo   May 8, 2023 1:15 PM IST (Published)
Mini

With a strong order book, increasing revenue, and improving margins, Zen Technologies is well-positioned for growth in the coming years. Investors who are looking for a promising investment opportunity in the defense sector should definitely keep an eye on this company.

earnings | May 8, 2023 1:15 PM IST
Zen Technologies, developers of defence training and simulation systems in India, has been investing in research and development. According to Ashok Atluri, the CMD of Zen Technologies, both domestic and international markets will see a strong addition to Zen Technologies' order book in the upcoming quarters.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“We expect very large orders to come in the next couple of quarters. Both domestically and internationally, the run-rate will be significant,” he said.
Atluri went on to reveal that Zen Technologies' current order book stands at a staggering Rs 470 crore, and the company is expected to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore in FY24.
“Rs 470 crore orderbook position that we have, definitely gives us the confidence that we will reach Rs 400 crore of revenues this year. Based on the order book position, I do feel that rs 400 crore is achievable,” he said.
Also Read | Order execution slow due to chip shortage issue: Zen Technologies
This is an impressive feat, considering the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown.
What's notable is that Atluri expects Zen Technologies' margin to reach 30 percent in FY24, a significant increase from the current margin of 20 percent.
Also Read | Bullish on rural economy, conservative on commercial vehicles: SKF India MD
Atluri also shared that Zen Technologies is poised to achieve revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years. This is a bold statement, but it's not entirely unrealistic, given the company's impressive track record and its focus on innovation and technology.
Also Read | India may consider FAME subsidies later in the year if there are funds to spare
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X