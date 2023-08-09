ZEEL Q1 net profit dips 70% to Rs 4 crore on weak advertising, revenue Rs 1,984 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 242.10, up by Rs 3.85, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday reported a 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 3.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, on weak advertising.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises posted a net profit of Rs 13 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,983.8 crore during the period under review, up 7.6 percent against Rs 1,843.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 42.3 percent to Rs 154.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 268.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 7.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 14.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Domestic advertising revenues stood at Rs 901.8 crore, quarter-on-quarter down by 6.4 percent, and year-on-year declined by 2.6 percent. Also, muted advertising spending environment as Q1 started off on a soft note, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the first two months of the quarter.

However, green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of advertising spending starting to pick up, led by FMCG. ZEEL's subscription revenue year-on-year is up 18 percent, driven by a pick-up in subscription revenue post-NTO 3.0 and ZEE5. Other sales and services revenue year-on-year was up 42 percent aided by theatrical revenue from movie releases

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 242.10, up by Rs 3.85, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.