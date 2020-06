Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.14 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 86.66 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 18.42 percent at Rs 138.15 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 169.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 631.75 crore, down 8.03 per cent. It was Rs 686.92 crore in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the company in a separate filing informed the BSE its board in a meeting held on Saturday approved the appointment of Surender Singh as an Additional Director of the company in the category of non-executive non- independent director.