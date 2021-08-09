Zee expects strong show line-up to boost viewership; aims to gain back market share

Zee Entertainment is working on gaining its market share back, Rohit Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18. Gupta also said that the company will continue to invest in both traditional and digital businesses.

The media conglomerate reported earnings for the June-ended quarter. Its revenue and EBITDA came in line with the estimates. There was however a disappointment on the margin front. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.28 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,808.56 crore as against Rs 1,338.41 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

“We have built up a strong line-up of shows for our broadcast and digital offering, which should drive our viewership share and these investments should drive our market share putting us in good stead eventually when the recovery comes back,” Gupta said.

He further said, “We will continue to invest in both linear and digital, but as far as margins are concerned, we would not like to give very specific guidance, but margins will not be what we had guided at the end of Q4 (FY21).”

On advertising, he said, “The underlying demand for advertising continues to be strong. However, the advertisers are in wait and watch mode. We are confident of a strong recovery in ad spends once the fear of lockdown recedes as witnessed in the second half of the previous financial year (FY21).”

(With inputs from PTI)

