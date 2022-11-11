    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeearnings News

    ZEE Entertainment Q2 net profit slumps 57%, ZEE5 app shows promise

    ZEE Entertainment Q2 net profit slumps 57%, ZEE5 app shows promise

    ZEE Entertainment Q2 net profit slumps 57%, ZEE5 app shows promise
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) settled at Rs 265.95, up 1.64 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

    Zee Entertainment released its earnings report for the July-September quarter today, November 11. The profit after tax of the company declined 57 percent from Rs 112.9 crore versus Rs 266.1 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, on a sequential basis the net profit increased 5 percent.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A CNBC-TV18 poll expected the profit to be at Rs 146 crore.
    Image
    The revenue though remained almost flat and inched up 2.5 percent at Rs 202.8 crore. Earnings before tax depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) went down 28 percent on the back of slower growth in revenue and more expense in marketing, content and technology.
    Image
    The revenue through advertising for the quarter stood at Rs 101.7 crore, declining 7.1 percent from Rs 108.9 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. Meanwhile, subscription revenue increased 4.2 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.
    Also read: 99.9% of Zee shareholders vote in favour of proposed merger with Sony
    "Q2 FY23 operating performance impacted due to Zee Anmol FTA withdrawal and challenging macroeconomic conditions," said ZEEL in its earning updates.
    Meanwhile, the digital business through the app ZEE5 saw a 28 percent growth in revenue of Rs 167.1 crore backed by highest-ever DAUs. The number of unique users who engage with your product in one day is known as DAU.
    Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd settled at Rs 265.95, up by 1.64 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    Also read: Zee Entertainment Earnings Preview: Tangible results of investments yet to be seen
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    corporate earningsZee EntertainmentZee5
    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng