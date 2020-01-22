Earnings
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 net profit dips 38 percent to Rs 348.60 crore
Updated : January 22, 2020 08:17 AM IST
ZEEL's advertisement revenue during the third quarter declined to Rs 1,230.82 crore from Rs 1,426.57 crore a year ago.
"Third quarter is normally a strong growth period for us, however, the tough macro-economic environment led to a decline in our ad revenues," ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka said.
