Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 net profit dips 38 percent to Rs 348.60 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday reported a 38 percent on year fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 at Rs 348.60 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 562.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income fell to Rs 2,119.60 crore during December quarter as against Rs 2,252.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year dragged by a decline in advertising revenue.

ZEEL's advertisement revenue during the third quarter declined to Rs 1,230.82 crore from Rs 1,426.57 crore a year ago.

"Third quarter is normally a strong growth period for us, however, the tough macro-economic environment led to a decline in our ad revenues," ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka said.

Most of our advertisers are going through a slow growth period and that has led to a cut in advertising spends, he added.

"I believe that the worst phase is behind us and we will start seeing an improvement from the next quarter," Goenka said.